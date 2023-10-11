Xpheno unveils T ve Talent Report

The insights from the report shed much light on the state of Telangana’s talent pool and pointed out that Telangana has a very strong inbound and outbound talent corridor with all major talent states and their megacities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana happens to be one of seven Indian states that has a net-positive flow of talent, absorbing more talent than it loses to other geographies, according to T ve: Building & Sustaining a Talent Positive Telangana, a Xpheno Workforce Research Report.

The insights from the report shed much light on the state of Telangana’s talent pool and pointed out that Telangana has a very strong inbound and outbound talent corridor with all major talent states and their mega cities.

“Over 1.6M job seekers from other states have stated Telangana as a preference for relocation.

A million of this talent comes from other megacities,” said Anil Ethanur, Co-founder, of Xpheno.

The report was released by Telangana IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, at the launch of a Recruitment Delivery Center (RDC) by Xpheno, in Hyderabad at T-Hub. The RDC will offer specialist talent sourcing, leadership hiring, talent deployment, and talent management.