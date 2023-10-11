521 critical polling stations in Nalgonda district

Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Nalgonda: Out of a total of 1,766 polling stations in Nalgonda district, 521 polling stations have been identified as critical polling stations requiring special measures to be taken to ensure free and fair polling for Assembly elections.

Election officials will lay special focus on these 521 critical polling stations, including 87 in Devarakonda Assembly Constituency, 77 in Nagarjuna Sagar, 69 in Miryalaguda, 72 in Nalgonda, 112 in Munugode and 104 in Nakrekal constituency to avoid any untoward incidents on the day of polling on November 30.

Out of the total of 1,766 polling station, 308 polling stations are in Devarakonda, 299 in Nagarjuna Sagar, 266 in Miryalaguda, 284 in Nalgonda, 307 in Munugode and 305 in Nakrekal. The average number of electors per polling station was 880.

In all, 20 Flying Surveillance Teams, 19 Static Surveillance Teams, 43 Model Code of Conduct teams, eight Video Surveillance Teams and six Video Viewing Teams have been formed to crack down on violators of the model code of conduct.

The total number of electors in the six assembly constituencies in the district was 14,26,480. Of these, 7,17,436 were female voters, while 7,08,924 were male voters. Women voters were higher in number in the four assembly constituencies of Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Nakrekal assembly segments as well.