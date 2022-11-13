Yadadri registers record number of devotees on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

(File Photo). A temple official said the figure could be considered the highest in the history of the temple. Last Sunday, 86,000 devotees visited the temple.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday witnessed a major rush of devotees, with around 95,000 people visiting the temple.

A temple official said the figure could be considered the highest in the history of the temple. Last Sunday, 86,000 devotees visited the temple. Generally, 30,000 to 40,000 devotees visit the temple.

After development of the temple under the initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased significantly, officials said. Devotees from neighbouring States and foreigners too were visiting the temple to see the mesmerising sculptures and structures.

The temple had also received highest the counter collection of Rs.1,09,82446 on Sunday.