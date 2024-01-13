Yadadri temple gets BHOG tag from FSSAI

BHOG is an initiative put forth by FSSAI to encourage places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene as well as convey food safety messages through such places to the people to follow as responsible citizens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 06:28 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has secured the ‘Blissful Hygienic Offering to God’ (BHOG) tag from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shani Temple at Warangal too has earned the tag.

FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Kamalavardhan Rao visited the temple on Saturday and handed over the certificate to the Assistant Executive Officer of the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalavardhan Rao said 70 temples had applied for the BHOG certification in the country.

Two temples in Telangana – the Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shani Temple at Warangal and Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple – got the BHOG certification.

Audit teams of FSSAI had visited the temple and examined the quality of the prasadams offered. Based on their reports, the two temples were selected for BHOG certification, he added.