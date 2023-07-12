Hyderabad: SBI donates three battery operated vehicle to Yadadri Temple

SBI, Hyderabad Circle, under CSR activity has donated three battery operated vehicles to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: SBI, Hyderabad Circle, under CSR activity has donated three battery operated vehicles to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta for transportation of devotees at the temple.

Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India handed over the keys of the thee battery operated vehicles to N Geetha, Executive Officer of the temple.

