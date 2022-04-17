Yadadri witnesses huge rush of devotees on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple was teemed with the devotees on Sunday.

It took three hours to devotees for general darshan at the temple. The queue line was packed with the devotees from early morning on the day. The devotees appeared seeing the structures of the temple by moving around the renovated temple and pushkarini on the hillshrine.

Serpentine queue lines were also appeared at the prasadam counters.

The temple authorities have made special arrangements for drinking water and others facilities keeping in mind the huge rush of the devotees on the day.

