Yadagirigutta: Man gets lifer for suicide of wife, children

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court in Bhongir on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in dowry death case of his wife and two children reported at Yadagirigutta in 2014. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

In March 2014, due to the harassment of the convicted person, N.Rakesh (28), a resident of Yousufguda, his wife N.Usha (25), died by suicide in front of a moving train at Bhongir along with their children Manoj Tej and Manvitha.

A case was first booked by the railway police in Nalgonda district and later transferred to Yadagirigutta on point of jurisdiction. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.