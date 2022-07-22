World TV Premiere of Yami Gautam Dhar starrer ‘A Thursday’ on Star Gold

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:10 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Yami Gautam Dhar’s excellent performance in ‘A Thursday’ has earned her recognition and love from the audience and the critics alike. This socially-relevant film has dared to break the thriller movie mould. If you have not watched it yet, set your reminder for July 24 at 12 noon to catch the World Television Premiere of ‘A Thursday’ only on Star Gold.

Expressing excitement on ‘A Thursday’ movie’s world television premiere on Star Gold, Yami Gautam Dhar said, “I read that this film is the most popular one of 2022 so far. It felt wonderful. Now it is set to premiere on July 24 on Star Gold. I don’t have time to sink it all in and feel what has happened, yet everything is crystal clear in my mind. I feel really good to be part of a film which people connected with. We can say that we did something substantial. It had a little more than a social message in a different way which was tried to present in sync with the audience.”

Yami, who is in the USA with her husband Aditya Dhar on a long deserved holiday after marriage, is elated that the television premiere is so anticipated.

Her character Naina is introduced in the film as a schoolteacher who has kidnapped 16 students from her kindergarten school. She then makes a threatening phone call to the police department, claiming she wants to speak with the Prime Minister. She will shoot students in ‘alphabetical order’ if the police and the PM fail to meet her demands.

The plot takes a turn when amongst a larger catchment – the general janta which is glued to constant sensation, and to making decisions-by-social-media-algorithms: who will die, and who will stay alive? Get answers to all your questions as the story unfolds on Star Gold on July 24.

The movie is directed by director Behzad Khambata. Apart from Dhar, the movie stars actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.