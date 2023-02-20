Sale of earthen pots soars with mercury in Hyderabad

Several potters across Hyderabad are now geared up for the early summer while stocking up on supplies and planning and creating new designs

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

The demand for earthen pots picked up pace in Hyderabad with the mercury levels rising with each passing day. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With the mercury levels rising with each passing day, the demand for earthen pots picked up pace in the city. Geared up well in advance for the season and ensuring adequate stocks, the roadside stalls in different parts of the city have pots arranged in rows, with different sizes and designs displayed together to showcase the wide range of options. Several potters across the city are now geared up for the early summer while stocking up on supplies and planning and creating new designs.

The owner of a stall along the busy road at Dilsukhnagar said they were selling about 100 earthen pots and water bottles every day, more than they were prepared for, thanks to rising temperatures.

“We are experimenting with new designs and forms, blending traditional techniques with contemporary styles to create unique and modern pieces. I’m also taking custom orders from those wanting pots in a specific size, shape, or design,” says Kondal, a city-based potter. The open area in front of his house is filled with hundreds of earthen pots that he left to dry and harden, after which they will be fired in a kiln to make them durable and waterproof.

Though unique and modern pieces are entering the market, earthen pots that come with a tap facility are a big ask. “Cost varies depending upon size. Pots that come with tap facilities and unique designs are costlier. However, bargaining finally decides the price,” says a potter at Malakpet.

Apart from pots, she says earthen cookware is selling fast. Many are using them for storing dishes and curd. “It is better to change pots once every two years since their cooling capacity shrinks steadily,” she adds. With summer being a popular time for craft fairs and markets, a few potters are considering participating in events to showcase their work and reach out to new customers.