Yashoda Hospitals organise brain stroke awareness program in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: A brain stroke awareness program organised by Yashoda Hospitals on the occasion of World Stroke Day, was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City (DIG) East Zone, Ramesh Masthipuram here on Saturday.

The awareness program was about new treatments and technologies in brain stroke patients. Yashoda Hospitals group, Director, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti said a new treatment technique known as Mechanical thrombectomy was saving many patients from disability and death.

A stroke happens when the blood supply to your brain is cut off, resulting in temporary or permanent damage to brain cells. Mechanical thrombectomy procedure helps in clearing the clots in the blood vessels, re-establishing the circulation to the brain. This treatment can be done up to 24 hrs after the initial symptoms, he said.

Senior Neuro & Interventional Radiologist Dr. Suresh Giragani said Yashoda Hospitals has launched the state-of-the-art technology called “Bi-Plane Neuro Angio Procedure Suite” with DTAS (Direct to Angio Suite) technology and providing patients with best of care.