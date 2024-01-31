YMCA women hoopsters enter semis of Gali Ravikanth Memorial Basketball Tournament

Hyderabad: Host YMCA Secunderabad alongside Don Bosco, St Francis and SFC marched into the women’s semifinals of the Gali Ravikanth Memorial First Memorial 3×3 Basketball Tournament at YMCA Secunderabad on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinal clashes, YMCA Secunderabad eased past Youth 15-4 while Don Bosco scored an easy 14-8 victory over Hyderabad Public School. SFC breezed past Loyola Academy ‘B’ 16-2 and St Francis edged past Loyola Academy ‘A’ in a 14-11 win.

In the men’s section, YMCA Secunderabad, Central Tax, PBC, OLX Warriors, YMCA Hyderabad, YMCA Secunderabad ‘Y’, Gymkhana Club registered wins to enter quarterfinals

Results: Women’s: YMCA 15 bt Youth 4, Don Bosco 14 bt Hyderabad Public School 8, SFC 16 bt Loyola Academy 2, St Francis 14 bt Loyola Academy ‘A’ 11.