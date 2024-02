Yohan wins PICA Classical Prize Money Chess Tournament

In the final round, Yohan defeated Srivardhan Reddy to clinch title with five points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Winners of the 1st PICA Classical Prize Money Chess Tournament.

Hyderabad: FIDE rated player Yohan Yadav Tarala clinched the 1st PICA Classical Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Pratyusha International Chess Academy in Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final round, Yohan defeated Srivardhan Reddy to clinch title with five points. Meanwhile, Bharat Kumar Reddy defeated Duvvala Suresh and got runner up prize with 4.5 points. While the winner got richer by Rs 7,000, the runner-up received Rs 4,500.

Top 10: 1. Yoyan Yadav T (5), 2. Bharat Kumar Reddy P (4.5), 3.Afreed T Khan (4.5), 4.Hari Charan Sai K (4.5), 5. Sibi Srinivas (4), 6. Srivardhan Reddy (4), 7.Nithik Reddy Bhavanam (4), 8. Shanmukha Pulli(4), 9.Vedant A Agarwal(4), 10.Divith Reddy Adulla(4).

Best Veteran: PVV Satyanarayana Muthy;

Special Prizes:

U-7 Boys: 1. R Srirama Skanda Suhruth;

U-9 Boys: 1. Nidhish Shyamal 2. Vivaan Srivastava 3. T Venkata Sathvik 4. Gupta Darsh 5. Samiksha V;

U-11 Boys: 1.Advik Reddy M, 2. P Samita, 3.Ishaan Kandi, 4.Kartikeya C 5.D Hamsini;

U-13 Boys: 1.Rohana Kumaar, 2.Pavan Karthikeya Varma, 3.Sundar Divij, 4.Saidugarai Sai Tej, 5. G Saii Srihann.