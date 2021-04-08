Young Moto Vlogger from Hyderabad killed in road crash

The incident occurred when Sudheer Kumar (26) who went on a ride to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh last week was returning to Utnoor in Adilabad district

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Budding Moto Vlogger from the city, Sudheer Kumar Reddy died allegedly after his sports bike crashed into a road median at Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. He is suspected to have dozed off while driving leading to the accident.

According to information available, the incident occurred when Sudheer Kumar (26) who went on a ride to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh last week was returning to Utnoor in Adilabad district.

It is learnt that Sudheer Kumar, who was wearing a standard helmet, gloves and gears, suffered grievous multiple bleeding injuries during the accident. Those passing by noticed and rushed to his rescue. He died while being shifted to the hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .