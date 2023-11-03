Young voters poised to influence electoral outcomes in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Nalgonda: In the upcoming elections, the electoral sway in the former Nalgonda district may significantly rest with younger voters. Those aged between 18 and 39 years form a considerable majority, representing over half of the electorate across 12 assembly constituencies.

Political parties are busy in devising strategies to appeal to this demographic. Noticeably during the last Ganesh festival, party leaders donated money for buying idols to youth-led pandals, indicating a blend of cultural engagement and electoral politics.

Considering the fact these youngsters are hooked to social media platforms, candidates from different political parties have enlisted digital experts to design and disseminate campaign material across various platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, they are leveraging influencers with substantial social media following to amplify their reach.

If one were to look at the voters statistics, 54.2% of the electorate are in the age group of 18-39 years (7,51,513 voters) in six Nalgonda constituencies, namely Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Munugode, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarakonda, and Nakrekal individuals. Of these, 2.9% or 41,378 voters, are set to cast their ballots for the first time.

Suryapet district reports a similar trend with young voters accounting for 50.72% of its electorate across four constituencies: Suryapet, Huzurnagar, Kodad, and Thungathurthi. First-time voters here number 30,354, making up 3.1% of the total voting population.

In the Yadadri-Bhongir district, the Bhongir and Alair constituencies report 51.21% of their electorate, or 2,24,879 individuals, as being under 39 years of age. To ensure robust participation, election authorities have embarked on a campaign to instill the significance of voting in the democratic process, targeting first-time voters.

As the polling date of November 30 approaches, their initiatives are crucial in mobilizing this significant electoral segment.

Age-wise voters in Nalgonda district

Assembly Constituency Age 18-19 years 20-29 30-39

Nalgonda 8,254 47,647 66,915

Nakrekal 7,531 47,604 71,180

Nagarjuna Sagar 7,865 46,193 67,259

Miryalaguda 6,952 45,635 65,656

Devarakonda 7,555 52,282 71,883

Munugode 10,752 52,407 67,949

Age-wise voters in Suryapet district

Assembly Constituency Age 18-19 years 20-29 30-39

Suryapet 7,465 46,886 69,059

Kodad 8,394 47,092 71,535

Huzur Nagar 7,287 44,301 65,454

Thungathurthi 7,388 48,222 69,059

Age-wise voters in Yadadri-Bhongir district

Assembly Constituency Age 18-19 years 20-29 30-39

Bhongir 7,338 42,750 59,531

Alair 7,174 44,897 63,207