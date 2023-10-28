Nalgonda: Bus driver dies, 8 passengers injured in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:27 AM, Sat - 28 October 23

Nalgonda: A bus driver died on the spot and eight passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus rammed into a lorry parked on road at Lingotam of Narketpally mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

The bus from BHEL depot, was on it way to Hyderabad when it hit the parked lorry on National Highway. Among eight injured passengers, the condition of two was said to be serious. The injured have been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

According to the police, 25 passengers were in the bus at the time of the incident.