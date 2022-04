Youngster arrested for harassing women in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Saturday caught a youngster on charges of stalking and harassing women.

The youngster Mohd Khaleel, from Borabanda, allegedly followed women on his motorcycle and passed derogatory comments against them in public. Following a complaint, the SR Nagar police booked a case and arrested him.

