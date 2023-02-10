Youngster found dead in drainage canal in Karimnagar

According to police, Srinivas, who used to run his family by operating a DJ sound system, had gone outside on Thursday and did not return.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:24 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A youngster, Srinivas, was found dead in the drainage canal in Chinthalapalli of Shankarapatnam mandal on Friday morning.

According to police, Srinivas, who used to run his family by operating a DJ sound system, had gone outside on Thursday and did not return. Villagers, who found his body in the drainage canal in SC Colony in the morning, informed his family members.

The police, who have registered a case, have shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.