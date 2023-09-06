Elderly woman killed in wall collapse in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Sangareddy: An 85-year-old woman, identified as Paladugu Pochamma, died when the wall of her house collapsed at Kulabguru village in Sangareddy mandal on Wednesday.

Since the district was receiving continuous rains for the last three days, the wall had become soggy and collapsed on Wednesday morning, trapping Pochamma underneath. She died on the spot.

Pochamma is survived by three children. Her body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Sangareddy for postmortem.