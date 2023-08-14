Man hangs self after killing wife in Karimnagar

Vemula Praveen (50) had killed his wife Lavanya (42) by hitting her with a cement brick on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A man, who allegedly killed his wife on Saturday, reportedly hanged himself to death on Sunday in Markendaya Colony here. Though the incidents took place on Saturday and Sunday, the bodies were found on Monday.

According to police, Vemula Praveen (50) killed his wife Lavanya (42) by hitting her with a cement brick on Saturday night. On Sunday, Praveen is said to have ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of their home. The couple has a daughter, who is staying in a school hostel. Lavanya spoke to her daughter over phone on Saturday night. Police suspect that Praveen might have killed Lavanya after she spoke to their daughter.

Praveen had on Sunday went to the hostel and met his daughter as well before returning home in the night. A suicide note was found at the spot, police said, adding that though Praveen’s parents were staying on the top floor of the same house, they were not aware about the deaths.

Police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.