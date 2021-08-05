Youngster killed as RTC bus hits bike in Hyderabad

The victim was identified as Robinson (20), while his friend who was injured Susheel (24), both natives of West Bengal and working at a tiles warehouse in Dammaiguda.

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: One youngster died and another was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a TSRTC bus at BJR Nagar in Jawaharnagar here on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Robinson (20), while his friend who was injured Susheel (24), both natives of West Bengal and working at a tiles warehouse in Dammaiguda. According to the police, around 9 am, the two were on their way from Vampuguda towards Dammaiguda when the mishap occurred. When they reached BJR Nagar, the driver of the bus belonging to Hakimpet depot proceeding towards Ghatkesar hit the motorcycle driven by Robinson from behind.

Robinson died on the spot while Susheel survived with minor injuries and is being treated at a private hospital in Dammaiguda. His condition was stated to be stable. The Jawaharnagar police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.