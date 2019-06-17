Youngster killed in road accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was killed in a road accident near the YMCA in Narayanguda on Monday. Shaik Khaleel, a resident of Nallakunta was going on a motorcycle along with his friend after dining at a hotel when a car hit their motorcycle. Khaleel and his friend fell on the road and sustained head injuries. Khaleel died on the spot while his friend was undergoing treatment. The Narayanguda police registered a case and were investigating.