Youngster saves couple who jumped into well in Jagtial

According to local people, a couple from Warangal visited the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple to have the darshan of the presiding deity.

Jagtial: A youngster saved the lives of a husband and wife, who allegedly jumped into an agricultural well near Namilikonda of Kodimial mandal on Tuesday evening.

While returning, they entered into an argument and stopped their car at the spot. As the argument turned serious, both of them reportedly jumped into an agricultural well in a fit of rage to end their lives.

A youth from Gangadhara of Karimnagar district, Katla Vinith, along with his friends Ganta Kiran and another one was passing by. Seeing the couple jumping into the well, Vinith also jumped into the well and rescued the couple.

Local people praised the youth for rescuing the couple.