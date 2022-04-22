Youth dies in road accident in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:00 AM, Fri - 22 April 22

Kothagudem: A newly married youth died and his friend injured in a road accident at Paloncha in the district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the deceased, Md. Sameer of Paloncha town and Harshavardhan of Sitaramapatnam of Paloncha mandal were going to Kothagudem on a motorbike.

An ash tanker and the bike collided with each other at Nava Bharat area killing Sameer, who got married a couple of months ago, on the spot.

Harshavardhan suffered fractures and was being at a local hospital. Paloncha town police booked a case and took up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .