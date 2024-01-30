Youth League: Sreenidi Deccan FC Panthers crowned champions

Winners Sreenidi Deccan Panthers (green) and runner-ups Sreenidi Deccan Snipers (orange) pose with their trophies.

Hyderabad: SDFC Panthers were crowned champions in the U-13 category after winning all 11 matches and accumulating an unbeatable 33 points in the Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League Season 4.

SDFC Snipers clinched the runners-up trophy with 30 points, after suffering just one loss in the season.

In the under-15 category, USFC Blasters took top honours winning 10 matches, drawing one in 11 matches. They earned 31 points. Aspire FA bagged the runners-up trophy by winning nine matches and drawing one match for 28 points.

Results: Under-13: Abbas union bt GNFC 5-3; SDFC Snipers bt HotFut B 7-0; SDFC Panthers bt USFC 3-0; Sporthood Rangers bt HotFut C 6-1; Aspire FA bt Sporthood Lions 7-5.

U-15: GNFC bt HotFut B 5-2; Aspire FA bt Abbas union 5-2; Ronz FC bt HotFut A 4-1; USFC Blasters bt USFC Bullets 8-0; Little Stars FA bt FC Brawlers 6-1.

Awards: U-13: Best Young Player: Md Affaan (Aspire FA); Best Goal Keeper: Sai Nischith (HotFut A); Top Goal Scorer: Syed Riyan (SDFC Snipers); Best Player: V Jaswanth (SDFC Panthers); Best Coach: Deepak Chatri (Sreenidi Deccan Football Club);

U-15: Best Young Player: Hamza Syed (Aspire FA); Best Goal Keeper: Shubhang Sharma (HotFut A); Top Goal Scorer: Abdul Sinaan (Little Stars FA); Best Player: Abood Bin Omer Sadi (Aspire FA); Best Coach: Sam Paul (United Studz FC).