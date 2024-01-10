YS Sharmila invites Harish Rao to her son’s wedding

Recently, Sharmila met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to invite him to the wedding.
Hyderabad: YS Sharmila paid a visit to Harish Rao at his residence and extended an invitation to attend her son YS Rajareddy’s wedding on Wednesday. She has been actively visiting various political leaders, inviting them to attend her son’s wedding.
Recently, Sharmila met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to invite him to the wedding.
Sharmila’s son, YS Rajareddy, is set to marry Priya Atluri on February 17th.
Notably, she merged her YSRTP party into Congress in New Delhi.