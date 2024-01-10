YS Sharmila invites Harish Rao to her son’s wedding

| Ys Sharmila Invites Harish Rao To Her Sons Wedding

Recently, Sharmila met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to invite him to the wedding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 11:06 PM

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila paid a visit to Harish Rao at his residence and extended an invitation to attend her son YS Rajareddy’s wedding on Wednesday. She has been actively visiting various political leaders, inviting them to attend her son’s wedding.

Sharmila’s son, YS Rajareddy, is set to marry Priya Atluri on February 17th.

Notably, she merged her YSRTP party into Congress in New Delhi.