YS Sharmila meets Revanth Reddy, invites CM for son’s wedding

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila paid a visit to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at his residence on Saturday.

During the meeting, she extended a warm invitation to him for her son Raja Reddy’s wedding, set to take place on February 17th where he will tie the knot with Atluri Priya.

Notably, YS Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana Party, recently made headlines by joining the Congress party. Her formal induction into the party occurred in New Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

This move has sparked widespread discussions about the political landscape in the region.