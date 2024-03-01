Zaheerabad MP BB Patil resigns from BRS, likely to join BJP

Patil is likely to join the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana this week.
Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil has resigned from the BRS. In a four line resignation letter to party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Patil thanked Rao for allowing him to serve the people of Zaheerabad constituency and the party.
Patil was elected from Zaheerabad twice in 2014 and 2019 on a BRS ticket.