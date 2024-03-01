| Zaheerabad Mp Bb Patil Resigns From Brs Likely To Join Bjp

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil resigns from BRS, likely to join BJP

Patil is likely to join the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana this week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 04:41 PM

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil has resigned from the BRS. In a four line resignation letter to party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Patil thanked Rao for allowing him to serve the people of Zaheerabad constituency and the party.

Patil was elected from Zaheerabad twice in 2014 and 2019 on a BRS ticket.