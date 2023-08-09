Zaheerabad MP meets NBCC chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil met National Backward Classes Commission chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The MP, who had raised a question regarding the inclusion of the 40 BCs castes in the central OBC list in Lok Sabha during the current session, urged Ahir to initiate the process for conducting a public hearing in Telangana to include these castes on OBC list.

Patil presented a representation to Ahir on the cause as well.