Zaheerabad MP meets NBCC chairman

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil met National Backward Classes Commission chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The MP, who had raised a question regarding the inclusion of the 40 BCs castes in the central OBC list in Lok Sabha during the current session, urged Ahir to initiate the process for conducting a public hearing in Telangana to include these castes on OBC list.
Patil presented a representation to Ahir on the cause as well.