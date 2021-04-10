Zee Telugu’s Drama Juniors make a comeback

Senior director SV Krishna Reddy, who made a mark on Telugu Cinema will be seen making his television debut as a judge.

By | Published: 5:01 pm

This year, the festival of Ugadi will mark the beginning of a new, much-awaited chapter. Drama Juniors, a show that has effortlessly celebrated its triumph of four consecutive successful seasons, is back on the small screen with a novel season Drama Juniors – The Next Superstar.

With the unique and laudable digital auditions that were hosted, talent across the Telugu states participated wholeheartedly from the safety of their homes.

The show starts April 11, every Sunday at 8 pm. This season promises to bring alive a never-seen-before entertainment quotient – a celebration of theatre in all its glory. The talented Pradeep Machiraju will be adding his wit and charm to the show as he grabs the mantle as the host.

Senior director SV Krishna Reddy, who made a mark on Telugu Cinema will be seen making his television debut as a judge. Joining him on the panel will be the ‘Queen of Melody’ singer Sunitha and actor Renu Desai – the Actor and Producer swap to the other side of the table to be the judge!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .