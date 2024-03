10-year-old boy drowns in pit in Patancheru

Four children from the locality had gone for a swim in the pit located in an abandoned factory at Goutham Nagar in Patancheru town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy drowned in a pit at an abandoned factory at Goutham Nagar in Patancheru town on Tuesday. Four children from the locality had gone for a swim in the pit located in an abandoned factory.

While one of them died, the locals rescued the other three. The deceased was MD Nihad.

Patancheru Police have registered a case.