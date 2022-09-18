100 kg of ganja seized in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:26 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

The Mulugu police had caught 100 kilograms of dry ganja during a vehicle checkup near near Yakannagudem village under the Venkatapur (Nugur) mandal on Sunday. The Mulugu police had caught 100 kilograms of dry ganja during a vehicle checkup near near Yakannagudem village under the Venkatapur (Nugur) mandal on Sunday.

Mulugu: Nearly 100 kilograms of dry ganja has been reportedly seized by the police during the vehicle checkup near Yakannagudem village under the Venkatapur (Nugur) mandal in Mulgu district on Sunday.

The police have also taken three persons into custody in connection with the illegal supply of the marijuana from Andhra Pradesh state in the case, and seized a car being used for shifting the ganja.

However, the police have not confirmed the incident. ASP, Eturnagaram, said that they were yet to get the details about the seizure of the ganja.