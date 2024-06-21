10th International Yoga Day celebrated on a colourful note in Adilabad

Collector Rajarshi Shah throws light on health benefits of asanas, meditation, pranayama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 01:02 PM

Collector Rajarshi Shah, along with MLA Payal Shankar, performs yogasanas on the 10th International Yoga Day in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah advised people to practise yoga to stay physically and mentally fit.

He, along with MLA Payal Shankar, participated in the 10th International Yoga Day, which was celebrated on a colorful note here on Friday.

Narrating the health benefits of yoga, Shah said practising asanas, meditation and pranayama help one to stay physically, mentally, emotionally and socially healthy. He said the ancient system of wellness was invented and codified by sage Patanjali around 200 BCE. It is the wealth of India and is being accepted by many countries today.

Shankar said yoga gained prominence after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. He said the Centre was promoting the art of right living and many countries were adopting it. He requested everyone to make it an internal part of their lives to stay healthy.

Former MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, along with municipal chairperson Dr Uppalaiah, participated in the 10th International Yoga Day observed in Mancherial. BJP district president V Raghunath Rao also graced the occasion.

Various organisations, which promote yoga, took part in the event. Yoga practitioners, boys and girls displayed various asanas.

Meanwhile, Collector Venkatesh Dothre took part in the celebrations organised in the Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. He, along with the participants, performed some asanas.

Venkatesh underlined the need to practise yogasanas, meditation and pranayama regularly and accurately. He said one could keep modern day’s diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity away with the help of yoga.

Colorful celebrations were held in Nirmal too.