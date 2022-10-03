| 114 Junctions To Be Developed In Hyderabad By Ghmc

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts for the smooth flow of traffic, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to develop 114 junctions in different parts of the city.

The GHMC in a press release on Monday said that, among the 114 junctions, 54 will be developed on a priority basis and the remaining ones will be developed gradually.

As a part of the junction improvement programme, GHMC will take up junction widening, development of traffic islands, installation of bollards, central medians, dividers and free lefts.

“Junctions are an integral part of the transport network. GHMC is making special efforts to put in place a signal-free transport system by widening the roads and developing junctions,” GHMC said.