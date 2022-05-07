125 Railway employees felicitated by SCR Women’s Welfare Organization

Hyderabad: South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SCRWWO) felicitated 125 Railway employees and contract workers of the zone in recognition of their meritorious and dedicated services. The function was conducted at Vidya Vihar High School, Chilkalguda, and Usha Jain, Secretary, Madhavi Vijay Kumar, Joint Treasurer, Aruna Vishwanath, Joint Secretary, Aparna Eswara Rao, Executive Committee member of SCRWWO participated in the program.

Usha Jain appreciated the employees for their hard work and commitment towards Indian Railways and added that every employee deserves respect and the right to lead a dignified life and this felicitation would be a salute to them for their contribution.

During the event, 125 employees from Headquarters, Hyderabad Division, Secunderabad Division, IRISET and Railway Sports Complex were felicitated and Phani Kumari, Headmistress, Vidya Vihar High School, was also present on the occasion.