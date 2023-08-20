Man held for selling adulterated ghee in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team caught one person who was selling adulterated ghee and seized 45 kg of contraband from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Muthu Naveen (28), a resident of Chilkalguda who was running a store at Monda Market. “Naveen was mixing dalda with ground nut oil and preparing a combination and selling it to customers branding as pure ghee.

While pure ghee is priced at Rs. 700 a kg in market, he sold the adulterated combination at Rs. 500 a kg convincing that he was a wholesale dealer and cheated people,” said the Task Force officials.

The man along with property was handed over to Monda Market police station for further action.