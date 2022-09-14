12th edition of NAREDCO Telangana Property Show from September 23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: The 12th edition of the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show will be organised at Hitex Exhibition Centre, from September 23 to 25. The event will showcase properties including residential, office commercial, and retail commercial to meet the requirements of varied customers.

The real estate sector in Hyderabad has witnessed robust growth in the last few quarters and this signifies the strength of the underlying demand for properties in the region. While the Telangana government continues to introduce new reforms to boost the IT, ITeS, Pharma, Aviation, Automobiles, and other vital sectors, Hyderabad still scores high amongst the corporate world, becoming the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up their operations, a press release said.

Over a hundred participants comprising developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their products and technologies at the event.

B.Sunil Chandra Reddy, President – NAREDCO Telangana, said the infrastructure development in Hyderabad which gave impetus to the industry-friendly reforms and innovative policies undertaken by the Telangana government has helped the real estate sector to be on the progressive track.