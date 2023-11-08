15-year hunt ends: Telangana CID finally captures cheating woman

The woman, Kamakshi Ranganathan, Director of Questnet Enterprises India, collected huge amount of money from public on pretext of higher profits on investment in a business.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a woman who was allegedly involved in a case of cheating and evading arrest for last 15 years.

The woman, Kamakshi Ranganathan, Director of Questnet Enterprises India, located at Chennai, along with others collected huge amount of money from public on pretext of higher profits on investment in a business. The company was running a multi-level marketing business by promising profits towards purchase of gold coin valued at Rs. 32,000, said Additional DGP (CID) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

A victim Fasiuddin had lodged a complaint with the Warangal police in 2008 after which the police registered a case and during investigation found that two persons Madhava Rao and Vidyavathi, who are promoters of the company, duped him. The police arrested them while Kamakshi Ranganathan, was absconding.

A special team of Telangana CID arrested the woman in Chennai and produced her before the court at Warangal on Wednesday. She was remanded.