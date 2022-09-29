150 families join TRS in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

As many as 150 families have joined TRS from BJP, Congress and CPM parties in Khammam on Thursday. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar welcomed the activists into the TRS, offering them the party flag, at the minister's camp office.

Khammam: As many as 150 families joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from BJP, Congress and Left parties here on Thursday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar welcomed the activists into the TRS, offering them the party flag, at the minister’s camp office. Speaking on the occasion he said the party would always stand by its workers.

Stating that many activists of opposition parties were joining the TRS as they were impressed with the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the Telangana government and to work under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said the government was taking the benefits of its welfare schemes to every family and was working for the upliftment of the poor.

Senior leader Gundala Krishna, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and the TRS city party president Pagadala Nagaraju were present.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for various development works undertaken at a cost of Rs.1.71 crores in the city. He told officials to complete the works expeditiously.