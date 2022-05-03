150 kg ganja seized at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: Khammam excise enforcement team has seized 150 kg ganja worth Rs 22 lakh at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday.

The team led by CI Sarveshwar conducted vehicle inspections at Ambedkar Centre, Degree College, Bus Stand, Check Post areas in Bhadrachalam. During the inspections the team seized cannabis being smuggled in a car from Malkangiri in Odisha to Yellampet in Kamareddy district.

One of the three smugglers was arrested while the other two escaped. A case has been registered against all the three under the NDPS Act. A car and two cell phones were seized and handed over at the Bhadrachalam excise station for further action, the CI said. Excise enforcement SI Anil, constables Sudhir, Venkatesh, Harish and Vijay took part in the inspections. Khammam excise Deputy Commissioner Janardhan Reddy and Assistant Commissioner G Ganesh and AES Tirupati appreciated the team for seizing the ganja.

