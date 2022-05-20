17.89 lakh acres to be cultivated in erstwhile Warangal

Published: Updated On - 12:32 AM, Fri - 20 May 22

Warangal: Agriculture department officials have prepared an action plan for the coming Vanakalam season (Kharif) in the six districts carved out of the erstwhile Warangal district with the southwest monsoon likely to hit Telangana on June 10. A total of 17,89,743 lakhs acres would likely be cultivated in the erstwhile Warangal district.

With 4,60,580 acres estimated to be cultivated in Mahabubabad, the district is at the top in terms of area to be brought under cultivation in the erstwhile district in the Vanakalam season while Mulugu, which has vast forest area, is at the bottom with an expected area of cultivation of 1,45,941 acres.

Keeping this in mind, officials are planning to procure 5,83,544 tonnes of chemical fertilisers. A preparatory meeting with the officials of six districts on ‘Agriculture Action Plan -2022-23’ was held in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. Addressing the meeting, the Minister directed the officials to ensure that the farmers opt for the commercial crops that would fetch profits and stressed the need to cultivate oil palm and other crops.

With several public representatives, who attended the meeting, having expressed concern over the growing monkey menace, Minister Niranjan Reddy assured to find a solution to the menace as the crops, mainly horticulture crops are getting damaged by the monkeys.

Niranjan Reddy also said that the administration was making all arrangements for the availability of the adequate fertiliser in the State. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has also underscored the need for the cultivation of oil palm as per the official plan.

Meanwhile, Horticulture officials said that they were taking steps to see that oil palm would be cultivated 40,000 acres in Warangal district, and 20,000 acres in Hanamkonda districts.

On the other hand, the officials estimated that the broadcast method of paddy sowing would be taken up in 16,700 acres in erstwhile Warangal district. It seems that the farmers of Mahabubabad district are evincing much interest in broadcast method of paddy sowing compared to other districts in erstwhile district. Officials estimated that 4,100 acres of land would be cultivated using the broadcast method in this Vanakalam. The overall area under cultivation in the coming Vanakalam would go up compared to the previous year, according to the officials.

While paddy is expected to be cultivated on a total of 8,37,826 acres, cotton will be cultivated in 6,93,040 acres and maize will be cultivated in 71,011 acres. Bengal gram, peanuts, turmeric, chilli and other crops will be sown in 1,87,866 acres of the land in the erstwhile Warangal district.

The officials have already started distributing seeds of jute and jeeluga which are cultivated to raise the fertility of the land before sowing the crops by setting up special counters in each mandal centre. These seeds are provided on subsidy for the benefit of the farmers. Mahabubabad District Agriculture Officer Chatru Naik said that they had already held meetings with the fertiliser and seeds shop owners and dealers and added that the seeds and fertiliser would be ready in 15 to 20 days.

