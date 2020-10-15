18 file nominations for Dubbak by-poll on Thursday

Srinivas Reddy, accompanied by his key aides, presented his nomination papers to Returning Officer Chennaiah at his office in Dubbak

Siddipet: As many as 18 persons, including Congress nominee for Dubbak by-election Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, filed their nominations on Thursday, the penultimate day for receiving nominations.

Srinivas Reddy, accompanied by his key aides, presented his nomination papers to Returning Officer Chennaiah at his office in Dubbak.

A record 46 persons have filed nominations so far for the by-election. As many as 32 of them are Independents while the remaining are from small recognised parties. Though followers of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao filed a nomination on his behalf, he will file another set of nomination on Friday, the last day for receiving nominations. No candidates from Left parties have filed nominations for the by-poll so far.

