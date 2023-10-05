Telangana renames Staff Nurse to Nursing Officer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: In an initiative at according respect and dignity to the nursing staff employed in government hospitals, the Telangana government on Thursday has affected change in the nomenclature of posts held by the nurses and changed the post of Staff Nurse to Nursing Officer, Head Nurse to Senior Nursing Officer, Nursing Superintendent (Grade-I) to Chief Nursing Officer.

The new nomenclature will come into effect in all the government departments of Telangana. In the Public Health wing, the Public Health Nurse post will be called as Public Nursing Officer and District Public Health Nursing Officers.

“I congratulate the nursing officer staff in government hospitals for the change in the nomenclature. Following the directions from Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the decision has been taken to change the names of posts,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said.