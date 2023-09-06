2-day long workshop on grasslands inaugurated in Mancherial

Mancherial: Lokesh Jaiswal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Chief wildlife warden) formally inaugurated a two-day long workshop on grasslands at Kawal Tiger Reserve in Jannaram mandal on Wednesday. Prominent grassland expert Dr Muratkar was speaker of the workshop.

Muratkar took sessions on local grasses, legumes, protocols for field staff of tiger landscape. Kawal Tiger Reserve Field Director CP Vinod Kumar explained effective practices being adopted in Kawal Tiger Reserve in management of grasslands and watershed ecosystem. He said that the reserve became a role model to Telangana in managing grasslands and watersheds.

The dignitaries released mouse deer brought from a zoo in an enclosure and released spotted deer to ensure sufficient prey base for carnivores of KTR. They inaugurated a chital breeding centre. Grassland, perennial water sources are created in deer enclosures to facilitate good breeding conditions and increase of prey density for tiger reserve.

Mancherial District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh, and field staffers from Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, khammam, Mulugu, Bhupalpally were present.