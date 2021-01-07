20 persons injured in road mishap in Suryapet district

The vehicle turned turtle after losing control at a road curve near Jangareddygudem village. The injured have been shifted to Government General Hospital at Suryapet for treatment.

Suryapet: At least 20 persons were injured when a Bolero truck which was carrying a marriage party turned turtle near Jangareddygudem in Suryapet district on Thursday.

The road accident took place when 30 people were going to Utkur of Shaligowraram mandal in Nalgonda district from Bollampally in Suryapet to attend a marriage which was scheduled at 10.30 am.

The vehicle turned turtle after losing control at a road curve near Jangareddygudem village. The injured have been shifted to Government General Hospital at Suryapet for treatment. The condition of two persons said to be serious.

