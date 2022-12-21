2,249 cybercrime cases registered in Hyderabad

Speaking to the presspersons here on Wednesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said a total of 2,249 cases were reported in the year 2022 as against 2,066 in the year 2021.

Hyderabad: The cybercrime cases in the city have registered a sharp increase of 8 per cent and on an average, 20 complaints were being received every day by the Hyderabad City Police.

The cybercrime police stations on an average were receiving 20 complaints every day and cases were being booked. “Using advance tools of cybercrime investigation, our teams are identifying and nabbing the suspects from across the country and remanding them,” he said.

The cybercrime detection has gone up by 10 per cent as the cybercrime teams gained expertise in cybercrime investigation and detection.

Anand said cybercrime investigation was a costly affair as it entailed considerable money for travel of the teams to other States. “Yet, we are taking up investigations and solving cases to make the cyber fraudsters realise they will be caught at any cost,” he said. It may be recalled the Hyderabad police spent around Rs. 58 lakh in Mahesh Bank hacking and fund fraud case.

The city police have been conducting awareness programs to help people from falling to cyber frauds. “Despite awareness, it is greed that makes many get trapped in these frauds. Our teams are visiting educational institutions as well and creating awareness about cybercrimes,” he said.

The City Police Commissioner also pointed out that among the cybercrime, instances of political parties using social media to tarnish the image of their opponents also had gone up drastically.

“In 2022, a total of 45 cases were booked and 70 people were arrested. A special cell Social Media Action & Surveillance Hyderabad (SMASH) team comprising personnel from IT cell, Special Branch, CCS, Cybercrime and Task Force is formed. They keep a tab on hate speeches and derogatory post and initiate action,” Anand added.