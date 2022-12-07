24,733 candidates to attend police recruitment physical tests in Khammam

The 20,033 male and 4,700 female- from Khammam and Kothagudem districts would appear for the physical tests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

CP Vishnu S Warrier addressing police personnel in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: All arrangements have been made for conducting physical ability tests for SI/constable candidates, informed Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier.

A total of 24,733 candidates- 20,033 male and 4,700 female- from Khammam and Kothagudem districts would appear for the physical tests at police parade grounds in Khammam from Dec 8 to Jan 3, 2023. At a meeting here on Wednesday the CP explained to the on-duty personnel about the procedures to be followed in conducting the tests.

Physical efficiency tests (PET) and physical measurement tests (PMT) would be conducted under surveillance of CCTV cameras. Security arrangements with two additional DCPs, 11 ACPs, 17 CIs, 31 Sis, eight women Sis, 55 ASI/head constables and 230 constables / Home Guards were made.

Candidates arriving at the PMT/PET venue would have to undergo document verification and biometrics after which they would be given a wristband with chip and RFID jacket with digital chip would be attached to each candidate, Warrier said.

A 1,600 meter run event for male candidates and 800 meter run for female candidates would be conducted and the height of all those who complete the run within the specified time would be measured.

Those with a certain height would be allowed for long jump and shot put competitions. On the first day six hundred candidates, on the second day eight hundred candidates gradually 13, 00 candidates per day would appear for the physical tests, the CP added.