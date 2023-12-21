28-year-old man found hanging in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Representational Image

Medak: A man, who went missing from his house on Wednesday evening, was found hanging from a tree on Thursday morning on the outskirts of Makkarajupet village in Chegunta mandal.

Kashaboyina Sathish (28) from the same village was found, reportedly with his legs touching the ground, following which family members suspected it was a murder. A case was registered and the body was shifted for postmortem.

The Chegunta police, who were investigating the case, said the autopsy report would help them decide whether it was a murder or suicide.