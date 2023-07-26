30 tolas gold, cash stolen from house of businessman in Adilabad

Unidentified persons decamped with 30 tolas of golden ornaments and Rs.30,000 from the house of a businessman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Adilabad: Unidentified persons decamped with 30 tolas of golden ornaments and Rs.30,000 from the house of a businessman in Ichoda mandal centre on Wednesday. The total value of the stolen valuables was assessed to be Rs 18 lakh.

Ichoda Inspector Chandrashekhar said the burglars stole the golden ornaments and cash stored in an iron almirah by breaking it open in the house of Velishala Ganesh when none was present in the evening.

Ganesh who attended a function in the afternoon returned and found that his house was burgled. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.