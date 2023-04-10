3,000 people from erstwhile Khammam to attend Ambedkar statue unveiling in Hyderabad

In all 60 buses, 30 each from Kothagudem and Khammam districts would be hired to to transport around 3000 persons besides the staff

Khammam: District administrations of Khammam and Kothagudem have been making arrangements to mobilise the public to attend 125 feet tall BR Ambedkar statue unveiling ceremony in Hyderabad on April 14.

At a review meeting here on Monday district Collector VP Gautam ordered the officials that 300 people from five Assembly constituencies have to be mobilised to participate in the unveiling of the statue. Six buses should be arranged for each constituency with a liaison officer in each bus.

MPDO and tahsildar level officers should be appointed as liaison officers and they have to take the responsibility of bringing the public back to their places after the event in Hyderabad. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and water bottles should be arranged for those attending the programme, Gautham said.

Similarly Kothagudem district Collector Anudeep Durishetty reviewing the arrangements for the programme told officials to ensure that the buses hired for the purpose have to reach each constituency headquarters by evening on April 13.

As Pinapaka, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopet constituencies were far off from Hyderabad the buses had to depart at 4 am on April 14 to reach the venue in the capital at the right time. ID cards have to be issued to all those attending the event.

