33 years on, Telangana folk song ‘Mayadari Maisamma’ still a hit

Noted folk singer-songwriter and music composer A. Clement is the man behind the song that is a must play not only for festivities but also for celebratory occasions

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Released 33 years ago, the Telangana folk song ‘Mayadari Maisamma’ continues to retain its spell over the masses even to the day. And come Bonalu, it takes over the streets of the twin cities with its gripping beats and commanding vocals.

Noted folk singer-songwriter and music composer A. Clement is the man behind the song that is a must play not only for festivities but also for celebratory occasions.

With a strong command of the Telangana dialect, he has produced songs like Katta Meeda, and Laskar Jatara Lo Bonala Panduga that became the crowd’s favorite in no time. His recent hit Model Model is also a trending audio track on social media platforms.

Clement’s first song was about love called ‘Prema Pichi Patinadhiro’ which he wrote and composed when he was still in school. But his claim to fame was Mayadari Maisamma which was released in 1990.

“At that time only a few janapada geetalu like Jilelamma and Kodi Bai Lachamma were popular. And this song Mayadari Maisamma was actually made up in the recording studio because the producer did not like the original lyrics,” says Clement, adding that it became an instant hit.

While it is often observed that this song is played in temples during the Bonalu festival, he clarifies that it is written only in the context of a blooming love between bava and mardalu.

“Long back when I started my career and until before the formation of Telangana, folk songs and folk singers were always looked down upon. Now, these very songs are a part of mainstream cinema and are admired all over the world,” he concludes.